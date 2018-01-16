Groundbreaking for new training facility at Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard Training Center

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The midstate is getting the first look at a new training center, which is expected to completed at the Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard Training Center.

Some of the most decorated army personnel in Pennsylvania used golden shovels to move the ceremonial first pieces of dirt for the new training center. It will replace the old center which was built during World War Two and will be nearly three times its size.

The project is expected to cost more than $11 million and will be 63,000 square feet large. Lieutenant Colonel Lane Marshall, the garrison commander says the building will house high-tech simulators that will show military members how to operate vehicles that are used during combat. “We have over 135,000 troops that train here annually. It’s critical that they have access to training aids and simulators to augment their training. It both enhances their ability to train when they’re actually out on the actual equipment,” said Lt. Col. Marshall.

The building will also have energy saving features like a geothermal HVAC system. Construction is expected to wrap up in December of 2019.