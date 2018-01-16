Getting personal with the ABC27 Investigators

By Published: Updated:

Where we’ve been shapes who we are. In this week’s episode of the ABC27 podcast On Deadline, Kendra Nichols, Dennis Owens, and Amanda St. Hilaire share the experiences that led them down the road of investigative reporting. They discuss family dynamics, the difficulty of moving, and some of their best (and worst) memories of television news. They also answer the questions you submitted through social media.

Subscribe to On Deadline in Apple Podcasts (iTunes), on your Android, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also listen on StitcherTuneIn, or in the player above.

Write a reviewsend us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion. You can also record voice memos and email them to us at theinvestigators@abc27.com. 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s