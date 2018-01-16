Getting personal with the ABC27 Investigators

Where we’ve been shapes who we are. In this week’s episode of the ABC27 podcast On Deadline, Kendra Nichols, Dennis Owens, and Amanda St. Hilaire share the experiences that led them down the road of investigative reporting. They discuss family dynamics, the difficulty of moving, and some of their best (and worst) memories of television news. They also answer the questions you submitted through social media.

Subscribe to On Deadline in Apple Podcasts (iTunes), on your Android, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also listen on Stitcher, TuneIn, or in the player above.

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion. You can also record voice memos and email them to us at theinvestigators@abc27.com.