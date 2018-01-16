Fujifilm recalls power adapter wall plugs for digital cameras

VALHALLA, N.Y. (WHTM) – Fujifilm is recalling nearly 300,000 power adapter wall plugs sold with its digital cameras.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the plugs can crack, break or detach and remain in the wall and expose live electrical contacts, posing a shock hazard.

The recall involves AC-5VF power adapter wall plugs sold with Fujifilm digital camera models XP90, XP95, XP120, XP125, X-A3, and X-A10.

The serial number is printed on the bottom of the camera or under the battery compartment lid. To check your serial number, visit http://fujifilmusa.com/support/recall/index.html.

No injuries have been reported.