Cops: Drunk mom left kids to fend for themselves

Associated Press Published: Updated:

TAMAQUA, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested after one of her children reported she’d been drinking for three days straight and police found her passed out on the couch, with her four kids left to fend for themselves.

Thirty-five-year-old Audrey Warner of Tamaqua is charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Police say that when officers went to the house, they found three empty 20-ounce cans of alcohol.

Warner’s 11-year-old daughter told police that her mother beat the children and made them stay in the attic. She said that when she tried to make breakfast for her siblings, they were told to “go back to bed.” The other children are 6, 5 and 2.

Police say the children were taken to their grandmother’s house.

Warner’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a phone call Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s