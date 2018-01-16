3 arrested for armed robbery in West Pennsboro

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Three men were arrested after they robbed a business in West Pennsboro Township at gunpoint and led troopers on a chase Tuesday morning.

State police said two of the men had handguns when they approached a clerk and stole cash, cigarettes, cigars, and lighters from the Big Spring Deli on Carlisle Road around 7:45 a.m.

Troopers spotted the men fleeing in a white Nissan Altima on Route 641 and attempted a stop. A brief pursuit ended when the Nissan became disabled in a field in the 1500 block of Newville Road.

The three suspects ran off but were arrested a short time later. Police did not immediately release their names.