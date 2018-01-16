2 sought for armed robbery in Middletown

By Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for two armed robbers who held up a 7-Eleven store in Middletown early Tuesday.

The robbers had guns when they demanded money and a carton of cigarettes from the store at 12 East Main Street around 3 a.m. They fled in a late model white four-door sedan, police said.

Anyone with information should call Detective Gary Rux at 717-902-0627, or email grux@middletownborough.com.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s