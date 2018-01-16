2 sought for armed robbery in Middlesex Township

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for two men who robbed a Middlesex Township gas station at gunpoint early Tuesday.

The robbery occurred at the Gulf station in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike around 4:25 a.m.

Police said the two men wearing hoodies and dark jeans showed handguns, demanded the clerk open the cash register, then took the money from the register and fled across the front parking lot.

Surveillance photos were not immediately available.

Anyone with information should call Middlesex Township police at 717-249-7191.