Woman injured in York shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old woman was injured in a shooting incident Friday night, police said.

The woman told officers she was walking in the 300 block of West Gas Avenue when she heard several gunshots around 11:30 p.m. She said she ran from the area and later discovered she had been shot in the leg.

She was transported to WellSpan York Hospital for injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening, police said.

Police have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information should call York police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.