Truck carrying chickens overturns on I-283

Courtesy: Patrick Donnelly

A tractor trailer hauling live chickens overturned on I-283 southbound early Monday morning.

I-283 south is closed between the start of the Interstate and exit 2, Pa. 441.

PennDOT dispatchers said some of the chickens escaped and were running around the area. An abc27 news viewer sent us a photo showing several of the birds perished and were scattered on the road.

The tractor trailer struck an overpass pillar. PennDOT said inspectors would have to take a look at it to make sure it was safe before the road could reopen. They expect the closure to last several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 on-air and online for updates.

