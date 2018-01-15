Strong Tower Associates: The New Tax Law and your Retirement

By Published:

The new tax law went into effect on January 1…so what do we need to know? Ash Toumayants was here with the answer and what the major changes were!

For more information on Strong Tower Associates check out the video or log on to their website!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s