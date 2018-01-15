Snow on the way for much of Tuesday

After a cold weekend, today will start much the same way. Expect a chilly Monday on the way, with plenty of sunshine to start and clouds moving in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 20s this afternoon. This evening will be mostly cloudy as a clipper system inches closer to the Midstate. While much of tonight will stay quiet, there could be a few stray snow showers on the leading edge of the clipper. Temperatures only fall a few degrees overnight and will end up in the lower 20s early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow’s clipper will make for a wintry Tuesday across Central PA. Snow will begin around dawn many places and continue to develop during the morning commute. Light snow will fall through much of the day tomorrow with highs in the lower 30s. The snow will continue into tomorrow night before tapering during the pre-dawn hours Wednesday. 2-5″ now seems likely with this clipper system across the area. We will continue to track the storm and update you on any forecast changes throughout the day. The evening commute will be impacted significantly and possibly the Wednesday morning commute as well with temperatures dropping in

The rest of the week will feature warming temperatures with highs back into the 40s by Friday. Much of the end of the week will also feature plenty of sunshine. The next shot at some precipitation looks to come Sunday, but with warmer temperatures, it should be rainfall. As always, we will keep you posted with updates. For you snow lovers out there, enjoy what’s to come!