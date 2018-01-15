Red Lion Borough approves controversial decision to use eminent domain on land dispute

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday night, Red Lion Borough Council voted 4-3 in favor, to use Eminent Domain in a land issue

that has been a tug of war for nearly three years. The action follows a judge’s ruling in civil court, that found the

borough had trespassed on a property owned by Scott Thompson, when they built a parking lot next to

Thompson’s building.

Council President Tony Musso says they took the action based on the recommendation of the borough’s insurance

company. “We are still liable for any damages to the building.” said Musso, “And that will be assessed in the

future.” Musso says there would have been more than a handful of residents at Monday night’s meeting if there was a

strong belief among those who live in the community, that Thompson was getting a raw deal.

Scott Thompson says the borough used eminent domain to remedy a mistake that they made. “We have 20 days to file objections to the court,” said Thompson, “The court will determine if they have valid reasons to exercise eminent domain in this case.” Thompson says if the court rules in his

favor, they will go back to county court and seek financial relief.