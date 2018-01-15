Police seek tips on 2 missing teens

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find two teenagers they consider missing and endangered.

Cody Neefe, 17, of Mt. Holly Springs, and Kayla Hostler, 15, of Dillsburg, were last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday in South Middleton Township, in Cumberland County.

Police said the teens have no money or transportation, and they do not have proper clothing for the current weather conditions.

Authorities believe the pair is traveling together and hitchhiking to Maryland.

Anyone with information should call state police in Carlisle at 717-249-2121.

