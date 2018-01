YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating an accidental death in Conewago Township.

Northern York County Regional police said they were called to the 200 block of Jug Road around 10:15 a.m. Monday for a report of a person trapped under a tree.

The male was deceased when officers arrived. Police did not immediately release his name or age.

They said the male and another family member were falling trees when a large tree kicked back and fell upon the victim.