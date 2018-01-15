PA ranked second worst place to live for Hispanic Americans

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new report has named Pennsylvania the second worst state to live for Hispanic Americans due to factors including the poverty level.

About thirty percent of Pennsylvania’s Hispanic population lives in poverty, according to a new report from financial company “24/7 Wall Street.” The group looked at U.S. Census data, including household incomes, home-ownership and education. It found that PA has some of the worst income inequality in the nation with a gap of over 20-percent in poverty levels between whites and Hispanics.

Community organizers in York were not surprised about the report, saying there is much work to be done to help the city’s Hispanic community get a better quality of life.

“Not every Latino lives under these circumstances, but for those that do, it’s important that we work together to improve those conditions,” said Lou Rivera, member of Centro Hispano in York.

Rivera says not enough impoverished Latino’s know about programs that may help improve their quality of life. He says having access to healthcare, jobs and education are essential to change the poverty pattern.

He says as more displaced people migrate from Puerto Rico to Pennsylvania, it’s a critical time to welcome them — and keep them informed about the help they may be able to get access to. The YMCA in York will be helping fill that need, now that they have a grant to open a “New Americans Welcome Center,” which will help immigrants get access to resources they need.

Get connected to Hispanic American groups in our area:

Latino Hispanic American Community Center (Harrisburg)

Centro Hispano (York)

Spanish American Civic Association (Lancaster)