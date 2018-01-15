New app brings birth control to your doorstep

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Nurx, a birth control app, allows women to order their contraceptives from their phones.

Nurx is meant to provide easy access to birth control while skipping a visit to the doctor’s office.

The app asks users a series of questions about their medical history and gives the option of choosing a birth control or letting a physician choose it. The medicine is then shipped to the users home.

Dr. Jaimie Maines of Penn State Hershey Medical Center was skeptical at first – until she realized the app follows the same guidelines that she would when prescribing birth control.

“I think it has its place in the new millennial generation of how we get birth control options or even any kind of medicine. Telemedicine is becoming much more popular,” Maines said.

Nurx is currently available in 15 states and Washington D.C., including Pennsylvania.