MLK march held in Cumberland County

A memorial service was held to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Cumberland County Sunday

It included a march to Carlisle’s old courthouse. Elected leaders, students, and community members were there to remember Dr. King’s life, and what it means now in today’s society.

“This unified community can be stronger when we are together, and when we have a purpose to learn how to treat and love our neighbor, it shows the value of every individual as well as the value of all of us,” said Sylvester Brown, who helped organize the march.

There was also a call to avoid treating Monday’s holiday as just another day off, and instead taking the opportunity to better understand and serve the community.

“This is what Dr. King would have wanted,” said Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott. “He doesn’t want you to sit at home. He wants you to go out there and volunteer at that soup kitchen, maybe help out at the homeless center, read to kids, anything like that. And that’s the message that I want to get across as well. That it should be a day on and not a day off.”