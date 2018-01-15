Man arrested for stabbing woman in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing that critically injured a young woman in the city last week.

Jamall M. Judge, 38, of Harrisburg, is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He also faces DUI and drug charges stemming from his arrest, police said.

The woman sustained multiple stab wounds during the assault early Wednesday in the area of South 14th and Swatara streets. Police said she remains in serious condition at a hospital.

Judge was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.