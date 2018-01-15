Light snow and flurries tonight, snow adding up through tomorrow evening

This evening will be mostly cloudy as a clipper system inches closer to the Midstate. While much of tonight will stay quiet, there could be a few stray snow showers and flurries on the leading edge of the clipper. Temperatures only fall a few degrees overnight and will end up in the lower 20s early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow’s clipper will make for a wintry Tuesday across Central PA. Snow will begin around dawn many places and continue to develop during the morning commute. The best chance of early morning accumulating snow will be for across areas northwest of Harrisburg. Then the storm slowly works its way south and east. Light snow will fall through much of the day tomorrow, except over southern parts of York and Lancaster Counties. The snow will continue into tomorrow night as it heads into the southern and eastern areas before tapering during the pre-dawn hours Wednesday between 2 and 6 AM. 2-5″ is likely with this storm across the area. Travel plans starting after 1 PM will have to contend with accumulating snow on the roads across the region. The evening commute will be impacted significantly and possibly the Wednesday morning commute as well with temperatures dropping to the teens.

The rest of the week will feature warmer weather with highs back into the 40s by Friday. Much of the end of the week will also feature plenty of sunshine. The next shot at some precipitation looks to come Sunday, but with warmer conditions, it should be plain rain. As always, we will keep you posted with updates. For you snow lovers out there, enjoy what’s to come!