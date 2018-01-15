‘Jumanji’ tops ‘The Post,’ ‘The Commuter’ at MLK box office

NEW YORK (AP) – Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Paddington the bear and Taraji P. Henson all rushed into movie theaters over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” roared the loudest with an estimated $27 million in ticket sales.

According to studio estimates Sunday, “Jumanji” easily remained the no. 1 film in North America despite an onslaught of new challengers. The film is now approaching $300 million domestically and, after grossing $40 million in China this weekend, a worldwide total of $667 million.

Coming closest was Steven Spielberg’s “The Post,” starring Streep and Tom Hanks. Twentieth Century Fox is forecasting $18.6 million for the weekend.

The Neeson thriller “The Commuter” debuted with $13.5 million. “Paddington 2” opened with $10.6 million. And Henson’s “Proud Mary” grossed $10 million.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)