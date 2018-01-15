Hundreds volunteer for Harrisburg MLK Day of Service

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 100 people gathered at the Beth El Temple in Harrisburg to take part in the Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service.

The annual event honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through community activism and cultural education.

Volunteers could donate blood, make “get well soon” cards for patients at area hospitals, and put together care kits for kids in need. Eventgoers were able to travel the world by stopping by different cultural booths.

Community and religious leaders hope the event inspires more people to spread Dr. King’s message throughout the year.

