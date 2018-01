Hershey will be mentioned on Monday’s episode of ABC’s ‘The Good Doctor.’

Last week, Dr. Shaun Murphy’s love interest left her apartment to take a job with her uncle, fixing cars in Hershey.

In the preview for the latest episode, viewers can see Dr. Murphy turn in his resignation to head to a new hospital. Is he also heading to Hershey? ABC tells abc27 Penn State Hershey Medical Center will be mentioned in the episode.

‘The Good Doctor’ airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. on abc27.