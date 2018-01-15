Firefighters on the lookout for ice jams, flooding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Weather Service issued a flood watch affecting Dauphin, Cumberland, York, Lancaster, and Perry counties through Monday morning. Ice jams could cause flooding along the Susquehanna River.

The Harrisburg Fire Department has been monitoring typical trouble spots for days.

“We know that here on the east shore side, right here at City Island, we always have a pretty decent flow,” said Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline. “Where we get concerned is the west shore side. If you go over there and look, it’s pretty jammed up over there but that water is making its way over here.”

But Enterline says don’t panic: the department hasn’t found any large issues so far. He says the rise in water level has actually helped.

“Pretty significant rise in the river from about four and a half feet to about ten feet overnight, and what that did is it allowed that ice to break up,” said Enterline.

The chief says he has seen people walking on the ice, and wants to get the word out that it’s not safe.

“That stuff is very unstable, meaning when you get on one piece, another piece underneath could potentially break, and then you end up jammed in there,” said Enterline.