A performing arts showcase will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday and highlight talented local kids.

About 40 performers are set to participate in the MLK DREAM Showcase. It begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Forum auditorium on Walnut Street in Harrisburg.

A pre-show begins at 2:45.

Several of the acts performed on Daybreak Monday morning. Watch the videos to learn more and hear from organizer Kelly Summerford.