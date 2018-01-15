Crowd rallies against bill that would pass along costs of police, damages to protesters

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Protestors in invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday while rallying against a bill authored by state Sen. Scott Martin.

The bill would make anyone convicted of a crime related to public protest responsible for paying police, emergency responders, medical costs, and damages related to the event.

“The right to free speech and the right to protest is the way we peacefully and morally access every other right,” Ismail Smith-Wade-El, a Lancaster City Councilman, said

There were about 100 people in Binn’s Park for the rally.

“Protesting is the fabric of democracy and is at the core of what our nation was founded on,” Malinda Harnish-Clatterbuck the cofounder of Lancaster Against Pipelines, added.

Senator Martin, who is from Lancaster County, told ABC 27 News that authored State Bill 754 in response to violent pipeline protest in North Dakota.

“(The bill) is absolutely regressive,” Smith-Wade-El said. “We can’t take what happened in Dakota and use that as model for how we treat our citizens.”

Martin told ABC 27 News that his bill should not stop any peaceful protests, but the NAACP, the ACLU, and Lancaster Against Pipelines said the bill is unconstitutional.

“If this bill becomes law people who organize public actions would be forced to consider who is goign to show up to their event,” Andy Hoover, the Communications Director for the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said. “It’s really going to kill free speech.”

The bill currently sits in committee, where it has sat since it was introduced last August.