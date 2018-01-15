Clouds increase today ahead of some light snow tomorrow

After a cold weekend, today will start much the same way. Expect a chilly Monday on the way, with plenty of sunshine to start and clouds moving in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 20s this afternoon. This evening will be mostly cloudy as a clipper system inches closer to the Midstate. While much of tonight will stay quiet, there could be a few stray snow showers on the leading edge of the clipper. Temperatures only fall a few degrees overnight and will end up in the lower 20s early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow’s clipper won’t produce much snow, but it will make for a wintry Tuesday across Central PA. While there are still uncertainties about the timing of this storm, a general 1-3″ seems likely across the region. Some snow showers will start as early as tomorrow morning in the western counties before a steady snow develops during the afternoon and evening. Some guidance shows this system mainly during the day Tuesday, while other guidance has the storm as more of a second half event, lingering into early Wednesday morning. Either way, tomorrow will be snowy and not as cold with highs around 32 degrees. We will continue to track the system and update you on any timing differences throughout the day. The evening commute will likely be affected and possibly the Wednesday morning commute as well. Stay tuned.

The rest of the week will feature warming temperatures with highs back into the 40s by Friday. Much of the end of the week will also feature plenty of sunshine. The next shot at some precipitation looks to come Sunday, but with warmer temperatures, it should be rainfall. As always, we will keep you posted with updates. For you snow lovers out there, enjoy what’s to come!