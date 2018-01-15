Butter sculture dismantled, put to work at farm

The butter sculpture at the Pa. Farm Show is a big hit every year. But have you ever wondered what happens to the butter when the show is over?

This year’s sculpture them was “Strength in our Diversity.” It showed people part of the butter-making process and the consumers who buy it.

4-H students were on-hand Sunday to break down the 1,000 pound sculpture. All of the butter won’t go to waste.

“We break it down and then we take it to our farm,” farmer Brad Reinford said. “And we put it into what’s called a methane digester and in that digester that butter is heated up to about 100 degrees, turns into a liquid form and from that, gas is produced and we’re able to burn into a methane engine and it produces electricity for our farm.”

While it only takes one day to take down, the sculpture takes the artists about 12 days to make.