Butter sculture dismantled, put to work at farm

By Published:
This Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture shows a sculpture carved from a half-ton of butter in preparation for the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show, scheduled from Saturday, Jan. 6, through Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pa. The sculpture unveiled Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, sponsored by the American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), reflects the show's theme this year, "Strength in our Diversity," by depicting a dairy cow; a dairy farmer, second from left; an agronomist who helps produce corn to feed dairy cows, left; a milk processor, second from right; and a consumer, right, carrying agriculture products from Pennsylvania. (Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture via AP)

The butter sculpture at the Pa. Farm Show is a big hit every year. But have you ever wondered what happens to the butter when the show is over?

This year’s sculpture them was “Strength in our Diversity.” It showed people part of the butter-making process and the consumers who buy it.

4-H students were on-hand Sunday to break down the 1,000 pound sculpture. All of the butter won’t go to waste.

“We break it down and then we take it to our farm,” farmer Brad Reinford said. “And we put it into what’s called a methane digester and in that digester that butter is heated up to about 100 degrees, turns into a liquid form and from that, gas is produced and we’re able to burn into a methane engine and it produces electricity for our farm.”

While it only takes one day to take down, the sculpture takes the artists about 12 days to make.

