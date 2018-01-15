A day of service at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A day of service at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in honor of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Members of the United Way of the Capital Region’s Women’s Leadership Network and their families helped to pack food care boxes, construct mini libraries for local schools in need, and packed literary kits. Those included a book written by Haitian immigrant Ulysse Toussaint, who came to America to pursue higher education.

The Messiah College grad wrote, “Superheroes of Service: An Immigrant Story.” “To summarize the book, it’s service. It’s a book to talk about the superheroes of service. It’s basically the skills we have, the talents we have, and how that’s really a key point to everything we are doing,” said Toussaint.