Mid-state Veteran to get new accessible home

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An army sergeant who lost part of his leg is getting a new home.

“I can use my wheelchair whenever I want to,” said SGT. Lyndon Sampang. “No stairs anymore..No more stairs. Outside is going to be flat.”

Sampang was injured while stationed in Afghanistan in 2010.

Getting around his current two story house isn’t easy with a prosthetic leg or in a wheelchair.

“I feel bad, but I need to be tough,” said Sampang’s wife Cindy.

That’s why the Homes for Our Troops organization is building him an accessible place to live.

Saturday, Sampang was honored in a ceremony at the American Legion in Gettysburg.

Homes for Our Troops has built more than 240 adaptable homes for veterans.

“They actually get to see all of the different things that are going to be going into their homes, from floors, to paint, to siding, and they get to choose all of those colors,” said Tom Landwermeyer, the CEO of Homes for Our Troops.

Sampang is looking forward to being able to spend more time with his two kids.

“My future plans once we get this house…is to save up for their college, open a business for my wife…and help out the community,” said Sampang.

Construction is set to wrap up late this summer.