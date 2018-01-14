Flood Watch in effect through Monday morning; Ice jams possible

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Flood Watch for areas along the Susquehanna River.

The counties impacted include:

Cumberland

Dauphin

Lancaster

Perry

York

The watch is in effect through Monday morning. NWS officials say ice is beginning to move on the Susquehanna River. Ice jams are possible and may result in local flooding at points where they potentially form along the Susquehanna River over the next 24-hours.

Ice jam formation can cause rapid rises in rivers and streams leading to flooding.

NOTE: If you live in an area that is prone to ice jam flooding, be prepared to take quick action in the event of an ice jam flood.