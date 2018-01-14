Chelsea Manning confirms US Senate run

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) – Chelsea Manning has confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.

Manning on Sunday tweeted “yup, we’re running for senate” with an attached campaign video. She sent a subsequent tweet seeking donations to her campaign.

The 30-year-old Manning filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

Known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest, the former Army intelligence analyst was convicted of leaking classified documents to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.

Manning came out as transgender after being sentenced to 35 years in prison. President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency before leaving office last year.

Manning is running as a Democrat and will likely challenge two-term Sen. Ben Cardin in the primary.

