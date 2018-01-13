Women taking their right to go topless to state’s high court

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Three women part of the Free the Nipple campaign who were ticketed for going topless at a New Hampshire beach are taking their fight to the state’s highest court.

Heidi Lilley, Kia Sinclair and Ginger Pierro are challenging an ordinance in the city of Laconia prohibiting public nudity. The women were cited in 2016 for sunbathing topless at a beach over Memorial Day weekend.

The women appealed to the state supreme court after a district court judge rejected their request to dismiss the case. Oral arguments are scheduled for Feb. 1.

The women argue there’s no state law forbidding female toplessness and call the case gender-based discrimination because men don’t have to cover their nipples. Town ordinance supporters say it’s for the protection of children and families.

