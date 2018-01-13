Women taking their right to go topless to state’s high court

Michael Casey Published:
In this June 2, 2016 photo, Heidi Lilley speaks about her arrest the previous week, for going topless at Weirs Beach in Laconia, N.H. The state Supreme Court is expected to hear a case as early as January 2018 that could settle the debate over whether women should be allowed to go topless in New Hampshire. The case pertains to Lilley and two other women who were ticketed over the 2016 Memorial Day weekend at Weirs Beach. (Geoff Forester/Concord Monitor via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Three women part of the Free the Nipple campaign who were ticketed for going topless at a New Hampshire beach are taking their fight to the state’s highest court.

Heidi Lilley, Kia Sinclair and Ginger Pierro are challenging an ordinance in the city of Laconia prohibiting public nudity. The women were cited in 2016 for sunbathing topless at a beach over Memorial Day weekend.

The women appealed to the state supreme court after a district court judge rejected their request to dismiss the case. Oral arguments are scheduled for Feb. 1.

The women argue there’s no state law forbidding female toplessness and call the case gender-based discrimination because men don’t have to cover their nipples. Town ordinance supporters say it’s for the protection of children and families.

