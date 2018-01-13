Weeks into 4th term, Allentown mayor faces corruption trial

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Two months after persuading voters to give him a fourth term, Allentown’s indicted mayor is taking his case to a jury.

Democrat Ed Pawlowski stands trial this week on federal corruption charges, with jury selection beginning Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say the mayor ran a pay-to-play scheme, telling vendors he expected campaign contributions in return for city contracts. He faces a 54-count indictment that includes accusations of fraud, bribery, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI.

The most serious charges carry a maximum prison term of 20 years each.

The mayor says he’s innocent. His attorney, Jack McMahon, says prosecutors are peddling a “false narrative” about Pawlowski.

Two co-defendants were charged with Pawlowski. One of them has pleaded guilty, but the other will stand trial with the mayor.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.