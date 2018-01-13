Two families displaced after Harrisburg house fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two families have been displaced after a house fire in Harrisburg, according to police.

They say fire and police crews were sent to the fire on the 1200 block of Geraldine Drive around 6 a.m.

All occupants were able to escape unharmed as officials extinguished the blaze, according to police.

The two families displaced by the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Lower Paxton Township Fire Marshal.

