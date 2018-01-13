Residents call for Talen to reopen Brunner Island access points

MANCHESTER, Pa. — A public meeting was held on Saturday about the recent shut down of river access to Brunner Island.
Nearly 100 people attended the meeting at the Conewago Inn in Manchester, York County. Among the group were officials from the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, local fishermen, boating enthusiasts and other concerned residents.
In November, Talen Energy suddenly erected a barricade at the entrance to a boat launch on the Susquehanna River just north of the power plant. A popular fishing spot was also closed-off.
William Cornell , board member of the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, said: “We would encourage the people of Central Pennsylvania to contact their local officials, state legislators, their state representatives and ask them to look into this matter. They want to use our river to make a profit. We want to use our river simply for enjoyment.”
A spokesperson for Talen responded to ABC27’s request for comment and said the company is not required by the state to provide public access to the river. He added that the decision to close-off access points is not associated with any “health or environmental concerns.”
Read Talen Energy’s full statement below: