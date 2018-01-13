Police arrest serial armed robbery suspects who’s targets spanned the Mid-state

Published:
Newlin Carr (left) Gary Dorsey (right)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Police have arrested two men wanted in connection with several armed robberies in the Mid-state.

Susquehanna Township Police said Gary Dorsey and Newlin Carr robbed the Uni-Mart on North Front Street on Christmas Eve.

The men were arrested on Tuesday, January 9.

According to a police report, Dorsey and Newlin are also facing charges filed by other police departments for a crime spree that spanned Harrisburg to Lancaster County.

Investigators said Dorsey and Carr used guns and knives during the robberies.

