New high-speed Florida train hits and kills woman

MIAMI (AP) – A Florida woman was struck and killed by a high-speed train that was offering preview runs a day before its debut.

Boynton Beach Police said in a statement Saturday that 31-year-old Melissa Lavell was struck by the Brightline train after the sun set on Friday.

Witnesses told police the woman was crossing the tracks after the guard rails were down attempting to beat the train. No one on the train was injured.

The high-speed train began service in South Florida on Saturday running between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. It will expand south and north to take passengers from Miami to Orlando.

