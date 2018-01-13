Blended mushroom burgers at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Known as the “Mushroom Capital of the World,” Pennsylvania mushroom farms have been growing mushrooms in the Commonwealth for more than 120 years.

The 57 mushroom farms in the state produced 64 percent of all U.S. white mushrooms, valued at $559.9 million, last year.

PA mushroom farms are family-owned and operated.

Valerie Pritchett shows us a Farm Show staple: the blended mushroom burger.

