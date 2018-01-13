Amish leader convicted in beard-cutting attacks files appeal

The Associated Press Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) – The leader of a breakaway Amish group in Ohio convicted in hair- and beard-cutting attacks is asking a federal judge to overturn his 2012 convictions.

Samuel Mullet Sr. is arguing in an appeal filed Friday that his former attorney made a series of mistakes during the trial and in his previous appeals.

His former attorney said in court documents that he did make errors handling the case.

The U.S. Supreme Court decided last year not to review Mullet’s appeal challenging the constitutionality of the federal hate crimes.

Prosecutors say Mullet directed the hair-cutting attacks. Hair and beards have spiritual significance in the Amish faith.

Mullet is serving an 11-year sentence. The fifteen other members of the eastern Ohio Amish community convicted in the case have since been released.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s