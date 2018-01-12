York County teams up to ‘Squash Hunger’ in the community

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of volunteers are cooking up a storm this weekend in York for those in need.

The 4th annual Squash Hunger event kicked off Friday at Farm to Freezer and is one of the York County Food Alliance’s events.

The event brings together volunteers to prepare, cook, and freeze squash soup. Organizers hope it can help the needy while teaching them how to eat healthily.

“The York County Food Alliance really tries to address the issue of hunger. Our group, the group that I chair, works specifically with those who are food insecure, and that’s about 12 percent of our population in York County,” said Joe Ann Ward-Cottrell, working group chair at the York County Food Alliance.

The soup will be donated to the Catholic Harvest Food Pantry, Lifepath Christian Ministries, and more.

Volunteers are working now through Monday. 130 volunteers processed more than 2,000 pounds of butternut squash last year.