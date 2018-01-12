Robbery suspect faces assault, fleeing charges

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – An Etters man accused of robbing a Dauphin County convenience store is facing additional charges he drove directly at a police officer and went on a high-speed chase on Interstate 83.

Todd Kriegsman, 41, is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended license.

He was arrested last month for the Dec. 27 robbery of the Sheetz store on Paxton Street, in Swatara Township.

Fairview Township police said two days after the robbery, an officer saw two suspicious vehicles at an Etters business and knew one was connected to Kriegsman, who was already identified as a suspect.

The officer approached, positively identified Kriegsman, and began giving commands at gunpoint. Kriegsman jumped into his vehicle, drove directly at the officer, then swerved right and around the officer, police said.

Police chased Kriegsman on I-83 from the Lewisberry exit to Cumberland County before the pursuit was called off. Kriegsman was arrested later that day in Dauphin County.