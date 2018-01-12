Restaurant Report: Dirt, black residue & live cockroach

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Department of Agriculture found problems with food handling and insect control during its latest round of restaurant inspections.

Little Elephant on East Market Street in York was out of compliance with 15 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code. Sanitizer, soap and medication were stored in a way that could contaminate food equipment, the facility was not properly controlling “potentially-hazardous food,” and there was an accumulation of dust, debris, dirt, and food residue.

Wasabi Japanese Restaurant in Willow Street was out of compliance with 13 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Raw oysters were stored in a way that could contaminate vegetables, there was black, moist residue in the ice machine and on the soda nozzles, and the inspector found one live cockroach found during the inspection, with pest activity documented over the last few months.

Walnut Bottom Diner in South Middleton Township was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Food was not being date-marked, raw hamburger was stored in a way that could contaminate other food, and an employee was touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands.

The department also inspected several stands at the Pennsylvania Farm Show this week. All of the reports posted so far are “in compliance.”

Establishments with no violations include Dockside Willie’s and Rock Bass Grill in Wormleysburg, Tropical Smoothie Café in Harrisburg, Zig’s Bakery and Deli in Lebanon, and Mr. Bill’s Seafood in Lancaster.

The Department of Agriculture has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.