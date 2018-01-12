Republican lawmakers want Gov. Wolf to change parent titles on birth certificates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 20 Republican lawmakers have written a letter to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, asking to him to change the title of “parent” on birth certificates back to “mother” and “father.”

“The governor’s administration is in violation of the law by making this change. I think that should be a concern to everybody,” said Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R-Butler), who penned the letter.

Metcalfe says the governor misused his power. However, the Health Department says the change is legal, citing a Supreme Court ruling that a family can be a mother and a mother, a father and a father, or a mother and a father.

“We have the authority and have created a form that reflects those differing family dynamics,” Executive Deputy Health Secretary Sarah Boateng said.

Metcalfe says if the state wants to make changes to the title, those changes should be made by the legislature. He would not comment on whether he had an issue with the parent title for same-sex couples.

“A majority of people understand in order to have a child you have to have a mother and a father and that they should be listed on a child’s birth certificate,” he said.

Metcalfe believes he has a strong case and plans to pursue legal action if the governor does not change the titles back.

We reached out to the governor’s office for comment, but our calls were not returned.