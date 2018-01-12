Rain could end as brief wintry mix tonight, turning arctic and windy this weekend

A complex winter storm system is moving in today that will bring waves of rain to the area. At times today, the rain will be steady and on the heavy side. At other times, there will be breaks in the precipitation and dry spells. Rainfall amounts will be around an inch for many locations, but some areas could see more than that, especially if heavy rain falls for a prolonged period of time. While flooding concerns are minimal, the river ice will break up thanks to mild temperatures, and that could lead to localized ice jam flooding where the ice stops the water and spills over onto land areas. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 60s, so there will certainly be some melting going on, but it won’t last long! A rush of arctic air will move in quickly tonight as the storm gets set to depart. The cold air will move in so quickly, however, that rain will change over to a period of freezing rain, sleet, and could even end as a period of snow showers early Saturday. A coating – 1″ of slush is possible tonight, especially in areas north and west of Harrisburg. Lows tonight drop all the way down to around 30 degrees! It will be a massive temperature swing for sure!

The storm and precipitation should exit the region by 8AM tomorrow and leave behind cold and windy conditions. Saturday will be partly cloudy with brutal cold and wind. Behind today’s spring-like warm-up, it will be a shock to the system. By Saturday night, it will feel even colder. Wind chills will be below zero by Sunday morning! It is incredible to think that we will go from low to mid 60s today to sub-zero wind chills by Sunday morning. Next week will continue to bring arctic chill with highs mainly in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens. Some snow showers are possible again on Tuesday. Stay tuned and hold on to this roller coaster ride of temperatures!