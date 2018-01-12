Police search for Turkey Hill robber

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating a robbery at the Turkey Hill on Derry Street around 1 AM Friday morning.

According to police, a man walked into the convenience store wearing a mask, and the clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and a carton of cigarettes. The suspect is described as a black man approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark jacket, tan pants, a white mask, and white socks on his hands.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Swatara Township Detective James Moyer at 717-564-2550 or by email to jmoyer@swatarapolice.org.