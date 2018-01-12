Pennsylvania 4H: Exploring Agriculture

Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State’s 4-H Youth Development Program is responsible for planning, organizing and supervising 4-H work throughout Pennsylvania. There is a youth development extension educator in each of the commonwealth’s 67 counties administering the local 4-H program through non-formal education and outreach.

Through Saturday, January 13, youth visitors can explore citizenship by identifying how their home county contributes to the state’s agricultural economy. Visitors will receive a “passport” of fun facts about their county, Pennsylvania and 4-H.

It’s happening now at the farm show—and the event is free!