LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mount Joy man is accused of having inappropriate contact a 15-year-old girl.

Michael T. Falcon, 22, is charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Manor Township police said Falcon inappropriately touched the girl in July or August. The contact was reported in September.

Falcon was arraigned Wednesday and released on $150,000 unsecured bail. He was ordered to have no contact with minors.