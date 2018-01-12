Man fatally struck by vehicle in Manchester Township

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 60-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle in Manchester Township late Thursday.

Branko Joldzic, a township resident, was struck while crossing the 1600 block of North George Street around 9:40 p.m. and died at York Hospital, York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

Northern York County Regional police said the 29-year-old woman who struck Joldzic remained at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the police department tip line at 717-467-TELL(8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.