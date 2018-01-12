Man accused of having meth, heroin, sawed-off shotgun

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is facing drug and gun charges after authorities said methamphetamine, heroin and a sawed-off shotgun was found during a search of his home.

James C. Simmons, 48, of Denver, is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, and related counts.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force searched Simmons’s home on Jan. 5 after an investigation into suspected drug-dealing activity.

The district attorney’s office said the task force found 11 grams of methamphetamine, five bags of heroin, drug paraphernalia and $1,970 in cash, the shotgun, and a collapsible baton, also a prohibited weapon.

Simmons is not allowed to have guns because of a felony burglary conviction.

He was since posted $100,000 bail through a bondsman.