The Hyundai Elantra has long been a popular compact car, with low cost and good gas mileage. The latest Elantra version, the four-door hatchback GT, is the best yet.

The Sport model is the top of two GT trims and includes independent rear suspension for better handling. Chock full of standard features, full LED headlights are included. Hankook Ventus tires are supposed to be all-season but performed poorly in the snow.

There are major interior upgrades to the Elantra for 2018. It has a very good fit and finish, and I easily found a comfortable driving position. Front seats are supportive, even on longer trips.

The quick to respond touchscreen features standard Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Blind spot alert and cross traffic are also standard. An excellent six-speed manual shift is standard, while a dual-clutch automatic is available.

Row two is roomy and comfortable.

The GT has as much cargo space as many smaller crossovers, and flat-folding seat backs give even more flexibility. The Sport model comes with a 1.6-liter turbo that pumps out 201 horsepower. Base GTs have 161 horsepower.

A fun-to-drive everyday commuter, the GT Sport has excellent road manners. However, a lot of road noise makes it into the cabin.

So for the 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport, I say thumbs up to the comfort, cargo space and value, thumbs down to excessive road noise.

I averaged about 26 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is $24,260.